OnePlus 6 in red may be coming soon

A few months after the launch of the OnePlus 5T, the company revealed a new red color edition of the phone (shown above) and it looks like the same is set to happen for 2018's OnePlus 6.

If you've been holding out for the Lava Red edition rather than buying the black or white versions of the OnePlus 6, you may soon be in luck.

We haven't heard any official word from OnePlus yet, but popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee has tweeted a picture of the rear of a black OnePlus 6 with a red color phone just peeking out from the rear.

Oh hey what do we have here 👀 @OnePlus pic.twitter.com/A3eknmAEA8June 29, 2018

Reding between the lines

It may be all a big elaborate joke, but to us it looks like a teaser for a hands on video with the new phone, and it may be we see the channel known as MKBHD releasing a video to unveil the phone.

We've asked OnePlus if there's any official news on a red edition of the phone, but we've yet to get a response. We'll be sure to update this story if we hear back from OnePlus or spot anymore information coming from Brownlee's official channel.

If you're looking to buy the OnePlus 6 and you like the Lava Red variant of the OnePlus 5T, it may be worth holding off buying the phone to see if it happens. That said, the Lava Red OnePlus 5T sold out quickly so you may have to act fast when it's official.