OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition confirmed, to be unveiled on May 17

Days after announcing their association with Avengers: Infinity Wars, OnePlus has released a video teaser confirming the OnePlus 6 Avengers Limited Edition smartphone.

Although the company did not officially announce this earlier, it was very evident given their history with Marvel and the white and red colored variants of the Star Wars themed OnePlus 5T.

The teaser video gives a glimpse of the notch design with 19:9 display and a textured back with a unique design pattern. It also confirms the May 17 launch of the phone, which is the same as the original OnePlus 6. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon India website.

With this partnership, OnePlus has further strengthened their relationship with Disney. The Avengers: Infinity Wars is slated to release on April 27 around the globe, and OnePlus recently announced that it will be giving away over 6000 complimentary tickets for Avenger: Infinity War for April 27, 28, 29 in select theaters across ten cities in India.

The tickets are now live on OnePlus official website. OnePlus community members in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune and Ahmedabad, can avail the tickets now.