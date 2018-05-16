OnePlus 6 release date, news and features

The OnePlus 6 has been announced at its international launch event in London, England.

Boasting the biggest screen OnePlus has ever put on a phone, a display notch, Snapdragon 845 chipset and new glass design it's poised to play with the big names in the flagship market.

The launch event is happening right now and we're reporting from it live, updating this page with everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6 as it's unveiled on stage.

Read our in-depth hands on: OnePlus 6 review

Cut to the chase

What is it? The new numbered flagship from OnePlus

The new numbered flagship from OnePlus When is it out? May 22

May 22 What will it cost? Starts at $529 (£469)

What our OnePlus 6 hands on video below

The OnePlus 6 release date is May 22 for the Midnight Black and Mirror Black, but OnePlus has announced a series of pop-up events across the US, Europe, India and China on May 21 where you'll be able to buy the handset for the first time.

Meanwhile the limited edition Silk White goes on sale on June 5.

In the UK, the OnePlus 6 will also be available from O2, with a range of tariffs on offer. It means you don't have to shell out the full price of the handset up front. You can pre-order from the networl now, with stock arriving on May 22.

OnePlus 6 price

The OnePlus 6 price starts at $529 (£469) for the 64GB/6GB configuration, which is more expensive that the OnePlus 5T, which started at $499 (£449) for the same RAM and storage.

Then you have the 8GB/128GB variant with a price of $579 (£519), which again is a $20 (£20) increase over the 5T.

Finally, there's the top end 8GB/256GB model which officially takes the title of the most expensive OnePlus smartphone ever. This OnePlus 6 price for this configuration is $629 (£569).

OnePlus 6 design and display

The OnePlus 6 boasts the biggest screen ever found on a OnePlus handset, and it's also the first phone from the firm to feature a notch at the top of the display.

The screen is 6.28 inches in size, with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and it's covered in protective Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus has kept the headphone jack for the OnePlus 6, and it's also made the handset more water resistant over (vs its previous handsets).

Both the front and the back of the OnePlus 6 is covered in Gorilla Glass 5 - a first for the firm's flagship line of smartphones.

The alert slider has moved to the right of the phone, above the power/lock key, with the SIM tray moving to the right, above the volume rocker.

The OnePlus 6 will be available in the reflective Mirror Black, matte Midnight Black and striking Silk White. OnePlus says it's worked the glass to feel like ceramic.

OnePlus 6 camera and battery

The OnePlus 6 comes with dual rear cameras, the main camera is 16MP and the secondary snapper is 20MP. Both sensors are made by Sony and feature both OIS and EIS.

OnePlus has increased the size of the 16MP sensor by 19% (vs 5T), allowing more light in, and reducing the level of noise in low light shots.

The rear camera can now shot up to a minute of slow motion footage at a time, at 480fps in a 720p resolution.

Portrait mode returns on the OnePlus 6, but it's now faster and in the coming weeks a software update will be issued that brings the feature to the front facing camera as well.

The handset also feature's Dash Charge, giving the OnePlus 6 'a day's power in half an hour.' The battery size remains the same as the OnePlus 5 and 5T though, at 3,300mAh.

OnePlus 6 biometrics

The OnePlus 6 has two forms of biometric security. First up is the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is now a smaller oval shape, rather than the circle on its predecessor.

Secondly, face unlock is included, allowing you to unlock the phone hands free. OnePlus says face unlock takes 0.4 seconds to recognize you and allow you access to the handset, while the fingerprint scanner is quicker at 0.2 seconds.

OnePlus 6 power and storage

The OnePlus 6 packs in a Snapdragon 845 chipset, the flagship power unit from chip maker Qualcomm, ensuring there's plenty of power under the hood.

It arrives running Android 8 Oreo (with Oxygen OS 5.1 on top), but for the more adventurous among you, the OnePlus 6 also supports the new Android P Beta from Google.

This gives you a sneak peak at new features that'll arrive on the Android platform later this year, but be warned, the P Beta is likely to be full of bugs.

There will be 6GB and 8GB of RAM combinations, and three storage options to choose from, with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB available.