OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will not receive any update after Android O

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that its flagship devices, the OnePlus 3 and 3T will not receive an Android version update after Android O. To recall, the OnePlus 3T is less than a year old.

This information was revealed by Oliver Z, Head of Products, on the online forum of the company.

“Android O is going to be the last Android version update we’ll release for OP3/3T. We’ll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates. After the OP3/3T have been updated to Android O, we’ll start moving the Open Beta Program from OP3/3T to OP5.”, said Oliver Z.

Oliver confirmed that the company will continue to provide security updates for the foreseeable future. He also confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and 3T will soon be getting the August security patches and after that, the company will push the OxygenOS 4.5 update.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and 3T will receive Android O update by the end of this year. Android O is currently in its beta stage and is expected to be unveiled on August 21 by Google.

Currently, the OnePlus 3 and 3T Open Beta program received an update every month. However, after the OnePlus 3 and 3T are upgraded to Android O, the Open Beta program will move from these devices to the company’s latest flagship device, the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 3 and 3T were launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The OnePlus 3T specifically was on Marshmallow for a very brief period – OnePlus had updated it to Nougat shortly after the launch of the phone. Essentially, the OnePlus 3T is only getting a year’s worth of major Android updates, as opposed to the general trend of 2 years of OS updates.

OnePlus, for its part, has maintained that security updates will still be pushed out to both these devices for the foreseeable future.