One of the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals is still live and ripe for Christmas shopping

Cyber Monday is over, but we're still seeing some excellent deals alive and kicking across the internet. Take this superb Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal hosted right now at Best Buy.
In the deal, buying two Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy will net you a third at no extra cost. Great news if you're looking to bulk up your Nintendo Switch collection in time for the holidays, or still searching for the perfect gaming gift.
The eligible games are as follows:
Super Mario Odyssey
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Super Mario Party
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!
Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Mario Tennis Aces
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Today's best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals
Buy two, get one free on Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy
This deal features some of the best games you can buy on Nintendo Switch. And with the offer builder in the link, you can mix and match any of the games available in the offer. The discount will be applied immediately, allowing you to get a third Switch game at no extra cost.
Arguably the best thing about this Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal is that these aren't just any old bargain bin shovelware titles. They include some of the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy, including Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
As Nintendo Switch games hold their price incredibly well, and rarely receive top-notch discounts individually, we'd say this Best Buy offer is well worth jumping on, especially if you're doing a spot of early Christmas shopping.
More Nintendo Switch deals
