Nokia 8110 banana phone reboot is finally available for pre-order

The new Nokia 8110 grabbed people's attention back in February when it was announced at MWC 2018 alongside a fleet of new Nokia smartphones, and it's now finally about to hit stores.

Over five months since its launch, Nokia has finally managed to get the Nokia 8110 banana-phone slider into stores with an official release date of August 15.

However, if this nostalgic budget blower already has your mind drifting off to remember the good old 90s, you can pre-order the new 8110 4G from today.

Nokia 8110 4G price

The Nokia 8110 4G price is £69.99 SIM free and it's available from Carphone Warehouse, O2, EE, Vodafone, Clove, Very, Amazon and more.

That's more expensive than the rebooted 3310 from last year, which can be had for around £45 SIM-free, but the new 8110 offers 4G connectivity, a 2MP rear camera and support for WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Google Maps and YouTube.

The eye-catching spec here though is the five day battery life, which could make it a great festival or holiday handset.

You can grab the 8110 4G in a sedate black or banana-tastic yellow - and it's the latter that we love here at TechRadar.