Nokia 7 Plus to come with free Google Home Mini on launch

The new Nokia 7 Plus will hit the shelves this May 2. Set to be the brand's biggest smartphone with a vast 6-inch HD+ display, there's a free gift in it for anybody that buys the Nokia 7 Plus within the first month of the phone's release.

If you buy it directly from Nokia's online store in May, you'll get a free Google Home Mini worth £34. So if you need a new large screen phone AND want to dip your toe into the inviting smart home waters, this is a phone deal well worth considering.

If you like the look of the Nokia 7 Plus and just want to pre-order it now to ensure you're one of the first people to receive it on release, then Amazon.co.uk already has it for sale at £349.99.

Nokia 7 Plus review hands on

You can learn more about Nokia's new phablet by heading straight to our hands on Nokia 7 Plus review - we got to have a play with it at MWC back in February.

And our initial impression was very positive indeed. It's not everyday that a 6-inch smartphone kitted out with 4GB RAM and a Snapdragon 660 chipset comes along at this price point. If you've ever looked longingly at the iPhone X or Galaxy Note 8 but felt nauseous at the cost, then the 7 Plus is looking like an interesting affordable alternative.

For a screen of this size, we like that a chunky 3,800mAh battery is included. Nokia is promising two days of use from a single charge. And the 12MP main camera and 13MP telephoto lens will allow you to take those on trend Bokeh effect photos that have become a staple of Instagram feeds everywhere.