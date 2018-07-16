Nintendo New 3DS XL price is at a new low for retro fans

If you’ve been holding out for this long on a Nintendo 3DS on account of your retro sensibilities, then Amazon Prime Day is your lucky day. The retailer is selling the mega-popular handheld console for a steal today in a Super Nintendo-themed package.

It’s now just $149 for the New 3DS XL (was $199) in an awesome-looking, SNES-themed shell with a copy of Super Mario Kart for the SNES pre-loaded onto the system. That’s a 25% savings, or $50 off the list price for such a bundle.

Of course, you’ll have to really, really like the SNES to hop on this deal – or you could just apply a case if you’re really not down with the ‘90s aesthetic. This is the first time since Black Friday last year that we’ve seen such a low price for the New 3DS XL.

This deal ends on July 17 at 11:59pm PT, so act quickly.