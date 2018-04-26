New Snapchat Spectacles have launched

Snapchat Spectacles are not dead, in fact, the social app has just launched three new versions of its wearable camera.

Before you get too excited for a totally new device, these "new" versions of the firm's Specs offer a number of smaller upgrades over the originals.

There are three new colors - onyx, ruby, and sapphire - and you can now pick between two lens shades for each of the colors.

A welcome addition to the new Snapchat Spectacles is water resistance, allowing you to keep the specs on when the rain comes down, and even - Snapchat claims - in shallow water.

The new Snapchat Spectacles are available now in the US, Canada and France, and the new wearables will go on sale in Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Spain and Italy on May 3.

