PS5 restock goes fast at Sony Direct – here's where to look next

Update: The PS5 is out of stock today from Sony Direct. We expect the next PS5 restock to happen on Tuesday (time TDB). Give us a follow for more real-time alerts and check out the stores below.

PS5 is out of stock today. Check back with me+@techradar on Tuesday, when we expect Sony Direct to have more. pic.twitter.com/r1zimwGocNFebruary 12, 2021

Where to look for more PS5 restock this weekend

Previous story...

The PS5 restock in the US is now in progress on the Sony Direct store, and the queue is choosing people at random to buy the much-sought-after video game console.

This is almost certainly the last PS5 restock of the week for Sony Direct, according to the official Sony store's track Tuesday for Friday record. We haven't seen PS5 on sale during the weekends from this source.

Both the Disc and Digital PS5 versions are for sale at the MSRP of $499 and $399 respectively at the above links. We'd wager that this is your last opportunity to buy PS5 for this week, with the possibility that the PS5 will be on sale again Tuesday.

As we always warn, getting into the Sony Direct queue doesn't mean you'll find the console in stock. Most people will see "more than an hour wait" from the estimated wait time. That's what the message reads for us. For others, they'll see a queue of just a few minutes.

Here are more rules, according to Sony:

First, you will need an active PSN account in order to complete the purchase.

Second, you will have 10 minutes to buy the PS5.

Third, "PS5 Consoles are now available but are not guaranteed even if you are in the queue," according to Sony.a

Trust us, it's serious about buying the PS5 within ten minutes. Make sure you have all of your information ready to go to buy PS5.