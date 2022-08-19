New Google Workspace Individual expansion offers all your start-up needs

Audio player loading…

More start-up owners will now be able to benefit from a specially-tailored range of Google Workspace tools designed for solo business bosses.

The company has announced an expansion of its Google Workspace Individual offering, which looks to provide a range of software tools designed to expand a growing businesses.

First launched in the US and several other markets last year, the service is now adding several useful new capabilities aimed at helping your small business be the best it can be.

Google Workspace Individual expansion

Google Workspace Individual users get access to the full office software experience including Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Meet.

Among the new features being added are live streaming from Google Meet to YouTube to help reach a bigger audience, better appointment booking with customizable reminders, durations and exceptions, and professional layouts and multi-send for email newsletters, campaigns and announcements.

Google Meet is also getting immersive backgrounds, improved sound and lighting, and better integration with Docs, Sheets, and Slides to "bring meetings directly into the flow of work".

The company also notes that users will soon be able to add e-signatures directly to Google Docs, as well as being able to quickly execute agreements from the familiar interface of Docs, without having to switch tabs or apps.

Following its initial launch in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan in July 2021, Google Workspace Individual is now expanding to Europe, with customers in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK, and Switzerland all able to sign up now.

"With this expansion of Google Workspace Individual, solo business owners in Europe can run, grow and protect their businesses with apps they’re already familiar with. This means more time helping customers and less time scheduling, emailing and updating calendars," the company wrote in a blog post (opens in new tab).

Customers can sign up to Google Workspace Individual now and enjoy a 14-day trial. The initial launch saw the service cost $9.99 per month, but the European edition will cost £7.99/€8.99 per month, with users able to cancel at any time.