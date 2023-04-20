Mysterious AMD CPU turns up in Acer's MacBook Pro rival

Acer has recently introduced the Acer Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G), a new creator laptop designed to provide high-performance features for video editing (opens in new tab), 3D rending, and graphic designing (opens in new tab). The laptop boasts an option for a 16:10 OLED display (opens in new tab) supporting 100% DCI-P3 and 500 nits peak brightness, delivering captivating color and clarity to enhance the creativity of the user.

The Swift X 16 comes with a sleek 17.9 mm thin design and is powered by up to the AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940H processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU (opens in new tab)s with NVIDIA Studio Drivers, ensuring that your projects are taken to the next level. The laptop features a TwinAir cooling system, a larger battery, and essential connection ports such as USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and WI-FI 6E (opens in new tab) to increase productivity.

You will experience an outstanding video conferencing and streaming experience, thanks to the 1080p FHD camera utilizing Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) and AI technologies for clear and sharp videos.

Created for creators

The laptop is designed to provide precise and well-crafted visuals, with its hinges and air vents concealed under its aluminum surface. It also features a large touchpad and the largest touchpad among Acer’s current laptop products. You will be amazed by the sensational colors and visuals offered by the 16-inch 3.2K OLED panel, which has VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display certifications for comfortable viewing.

Powered by up to the AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940H processor (up to 45W and 8 cores) and built-in AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics, the Acer Swift X 16 combines high processor speeds and endurance to allow you to complete projects quickly. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPUs highlight AI, next-gen ray tracing, and AV1 video encoding hardware, with access to NVIDIA Studio Drivers and exclusive tools such as NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Broadcast, and NVIDIA Canvas.

The creator laptop features redesigned interiors and thermal solutions for improved balance between thermal performance and battery life. The Swift X 16 comes with upgraded TwinAir cooling ensuring that air intake by up to 36% from its larger fans and newly added turbo mode, making sure that you can work for more extended periods without worrying about the device overheating.

The Acer Swift X 16 is perfect for live streaming, video blogging, and video conferencing, and, thanks to its high-resolution 1080p FHD camera that leverages Acer PurifiedView’s suite of AI features. It also comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SDD storage, and a MicroSD slot for added storage space when archiving creative designs. The laptop also comes with Windows Hello via its fingerprint reader together with Wake on Voice which offers secure logins and convenience.

The Acer Swift X 16 will be available in North America starting in July and will be priced at $1,249.99, in EMEA in June starting at EUR 1,566 and in China in May starting at ¥7,999. However, exact specs, availability, and pricing may vary by region.