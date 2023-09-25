Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6 release date and new weapons

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6 are right around the corner. It'll be a horror-themed affair, set to tie in with spooky season, and features Spawn as a new Operator. There are new maps to enjoy too, as well as three new weapons across the two games.

There's a ton of new content set to be added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, with horror-themed twists on classic maps and modes, a final Prestige Rank update, and more. It's updates like this that make Warzone one of the best battle Royale games around, given that it looks and plays very differently from when it launched.

Here's the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6 release date and time, as well as some details on what's being added to both games. We'll be providing an overview of the main additions being made, but for the full (and genuinely massive) list of upcoming content, visit the Call of Duty blog.

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6 launches on September 27 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM BST. You'll need to update your game to get involved and be aware that some Season 6 content is set to arrive mid-season.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 overview

(Image credit: Activision)

There are a ton of new additions set to arrive in Modern Warfare 2 as part of Season 6. This includes new Operators, four new maps, and even three new weapons. Check out the list below to see what's being added:

Four new maps

Three new weapons

V4L3RIA Operator

Spawn Operator

Two Haunting map reskins

Horror twists on classic modes

Soul Capture event

Diablo 4 Operators

Prestige cap raised to 25

Warzone Season 6 overview

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone will also be getting an update for Season 6. You'll get to take part in horror events, jump into new modes, and make use of three brand-new weapons. Check out the list below to see what's being added:

Three new weapons

Operation Nightmare event

Vondead zombie outbreak

Zombie Royale mode on both maps

Vondead Lockdown limited time mode

V4L3RIA Operator

Spawn Operator

Diablo 4 Operators

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6 weapons

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 maps

You'll be getting three new weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone as part of Season 6. There's also a DOOM-themed chainsaw that'll be available as part of a bundle. Here are the details:

TR - 76 Geist (Assault Rifle, launch)

ISO 9mm (SMG, launch)

Dual Kamas (Melee, launch)

DOOM Chainsaw (Melee, midseason bundle)

(Image credit: Activision)

There are four new maps coming to Modern Warfare 2 as part of Season 6. You can check them out below:

Koro Village (Core Map, launch)

La Casa (Core Map, launch)

King (Gunfight, launch)

Fight (Gunfight, launch)

That's an overview of the content that's set to arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone as part of Season 6. For a look at the next game in the series, visit our page on everything we know about Modern Warfare 3 so far.