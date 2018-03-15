Mobile Power 50 - Make your nomination now

The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

We are searching for individuals who have influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values, and who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

Key individuals who could make an appearance in this year's Power 50

- Alex Tatham, Managing Director, Westcoast

- Ben Branson, CEO, Fonehouse

- Pierre Coppin, Head of Propositions and Planning, Sky Mobile

- Bond Zhang, UK Head, Honor

- Claire Lorains, CEO, Tesco Mobile

- Jim Michel, Managing Director UK, Redeem

- Gareth Turpin, Sales Director, O2

- Henri Salameh, Global Commercial Director, STK

- James Kitto, Sales Director, Samsung UK & Ireland

- Jeremy Fennell, Managing Director, Carphone Warehouse

- Katie Beaumont, Strategy Director, Samsung UK and Ireland

- Katie Bickerstaffe, Chief Executive, UK & Ireland, Dixons Carphone

- Mike Fairman, CEO, Giffgaff

- Nazish Dossa, UK Managing DIrector, Brightstar

- Nina Bibby, CMO, O2

- Rhys Saunders, Managing Director, ZTE Devices UK

- Sarah Edge, UK & Ireland General Manager, HMD Global

- Shadi Halliwell, CMO, Three

What do you think? Join the debate on the Mobile Power 50 website, where you can nominate somebody who you feel serves as an inspiration to the rest of the trade - Nominate here .

To make the Mobile Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:

2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK