Mobile Industry Awards 2018 - Entries open NOW

Celebrating our 16th year, the 2018 Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots. The status of the awards has seen previous winners put victories in shareholder releases, emblazoned logos on staff uniforms and taken out billboards to spread the news of their win.

Now all 2018 categories have been announced, it’s your chance to join the elite band of winners!

Categories now open for entry submissions:

View criteria here

- Best Distributor - Consumer Technology

- Best Distributor - Mobile Solutions

- Best Distributor - Emerging Technology

- Best Recycling and ReCommerce Service

- Most Innovative Service

- Best Unified Comms Dealer

- Managed Services Provider of the Year

- Best Consumer Network

- Best Business Network

- Best MVNO

- Best MVNO Partner

- Best High Street Retailer

- Best Online Retailer

- Best Sim Free Retailer

- Best Franchise

- Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

- Business Growth Award

New entry process for 2018

Following popular demand, we have moved to an online process which makes it quick and easy for you to submit your entry.

How to use our awards entry portal

- Register your profile

- Select from the 2018 categories

- Submit your entry

- Keep an eye on updates for long lists

All entries must be submitted by no later than April 12th, 2018. Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to get your booking in now to avoid disappointment!

Five great reasons to enter:

Reward and motivate you and your team - entering the MIA sends a message to your team that their achievements are worth shouting about – and being shortlisted is a huge boost to company morale.



Build customer trust and confidence - an award is a mark of quality that sets you apart from your competitors and proves your corporate credentials. It’s an independent endorsement that can help you attract new customers, partners, investors and talent.



Grow your profile and reach – Winning (or just being shortlisted) is fantastic PR and marketing opportunity that gives you the chance to tell your story and share your success.



Benchmarking – The award tells the judges, and your industry, that you are the best of the best – and a company worth doing business with.



Networking - Attend the awards ceremony, celebrate and certainly bask in the glory – but also see it as a networking opportunity, take clients and also make the most out of building new relationships

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobiletoday.co.uk/awards - we look forward to seeing you on the June 7th 2018!

If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at mark.fermor@futurenet.com