Best iPad apps 2018: download these now

It's the apps that really set iOS apart from other platforms - there are higher quality apps available on the App Store for the iPad than any other tablet. So which ones are worth your cash? And which are the best free apps?

Luckily for you we've tested thousands of the best iPad apps so that you don't have to. So read on for our selection of the best iPad apps - the definitive list of what applications you need to download for your iPad now.

Haven't bought an iPad yet and not sure which is best?

If you are looking for games, then head over to Best iPad games - where we showcase the greatest games around for your iOS device.

New: Noted (free + $0.99/£0.79/AU$1.49 per month)

Noted is a combination of audio recorder and notepad. The rich text editor gives you something akin to a simplified take on Pages, with predefined styles for headings and lists, the means to add images, and a highlighter for drawing someone’s attention to particularly important bits.

This in itself perhaps isn’t new on iPad, but the way text and audio can integrate is. When recording a lecture or meeting, tapping the tag button adds an inline ‘#TimeTag’ button. Tapping this later will immediately jump your note’s audio recording to the relevant moment, thereby adding context to your text and providing you with a means to flesh out brief notes.

We’d like to see more export options for completed notes (txt is no good for formatted fare), but other than that, Noted is an ideal productivity aid for a wide range of situations.

