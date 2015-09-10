This Dell 4K Windows tablet could be an iPad Pro killer

The Surface Pro 3 is getting some stiff competition from the iPad Pro, Microsoft might have even more to worry about with a new Dell XPS 12 tablet.

First reported by a German technology site named Giga, Dell might have plans to release a 12.5-inch 2-in-1 tablet-pc hybrid with a detachable keyboard complete with backlit keys – take that Apple smart cover.

Leaked information reveals the revived XPS 12 could feature a 3,840 x 2,160 pixel display, which would put it a huge step ahead of the iPad Pro and Surface Pro 3 in terms of screen resolution. Along with a 4K resolution, the screen might be nearly bezel free using the same "Infinity Display" implemented with the Dell XPS 13.

Dell might have another bezel-less screen wonder on its hands (credit: Giga)

Giga also reports the Dell XPS 12 will also come with an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper plus a Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C combo port that has since only been seen on some of MSI's latest gaming machines. There are however still many unknowns including how much storage and RAM it will come with as well as which Skylake processor it will come fitted with.

Assuming the leaked information is correct, we might see Dell's 12-inch in person at Dell World later this October. Until then stay tuned to this space.