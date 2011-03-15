Trending
10-inch HTC Flyer tablet coming soon?

By Mobile computing  

Leaked Staples training guide suggests so

It does look tenuous but there could be some truth in the 10 inch HTC tablet rumour

HTC could be about to unleash a 10-inch HTC Flyer on an unsuspecting world, if a leaked screengrab of a Staples training programme is anything to go by.

The stationery retailer's US training programme lists a number of tablets from various manufacturers, among them this mysterious HTC tablet with a 10-inch screen, listed as 'HTC 10"'.

The tablet will launch running Android Honeycomb, according to the training system, and is 'coming soon'.

How soon is soon?

Of course, there's not a lot to go on and there's a definite chance we're looking at a Staples typo here – or a bit of wishful thinking from the training manager.

As usual, HTC chose not to comment on rumour and speculation but with the HTC Flyer coming in at just 7-inches, we wouldn't be surprised to see a larger model on the cards.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 is also included in the inventory; we're expecting to see this slinky tablet make its debut at a Samsung event 22 March.

Via DroidLife

