Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet

We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.

That's a whopping 6TB to be shared amongst users (or kept for yourself) and each user can install on up to five devices (PC, Mac, iPad, Android, iPhone).

(opens in new tab) Microsoft OneDrive 6TB cloud storage: £87.99 £45.99/year (opens in new tab)

Save £42 Onedrive is part of Microsoft 365 and Amazon has it on sale with a 48% discount. You get six accounts with 1TB cloud storge each plus Word, Excel, Powerpoint and much more. Hat tip: Buy multiple and stack the codes for multi-year savings.

Cheapest Microsoft 365 ever?

At just over 2p a day per device, it's a cracking deal - even if you only want Cloud Storage - and you save £42, that's a tasty 48%. That deal ends in four days, earlier if units allocated to the deal sell out.

But it gets better; you can stack up to five of these to benefit from Microsoft 365 for the next five years at this heavily discounted rate. Microsoft charges almost £80 per year when purchased directly from its website.

What do you get for that? Microsoft 365 for six devices, 1TB of cloud storage per account (that cannot be pooled but can be used concurrently), Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Teams, Clip Champ and Outlook. The new bundle no longer includes Microsoft Access or Microsoft Publisher and the 60 minutes Skype calls from Office 365.