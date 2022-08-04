Microsoft Teams is finally fully optimized for Apple's best devices

Audio player loading…

After a long wait, Microsoft Teams is now officially fully optimized to run on Apple SIlicon devices, the companies have revealed.

The video conferencing service has been updated to provide native support for Apple-powered devices such as the M1 MacBook Pro, with the production-grade universal binary version of Teams designed to work on any Apple computer, including those with Apple’s own M-series chips.

Microsoft said in a blog post (opens in new tab) that Mac users should see a, “significant boost in performance, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience.” The update will better support professional users with multiple, high-res monitors, allowing for more than one Teams window.

Despite its own, extensive catalog of hardware, Microsoft says that it is “committed to the Mac.”

Teams users on macOS devices will automatically be upgraded to the latest version which offers greater support and optimization, with general availability of the Teams app for M-series computers rolling out “in increments” over a period that could span several months.

Until then, users with Apple silicon computers will have to continue to use the Rosetta 2 translation technology. While effective, Rosetta 2 has a negative effect on the performance of any app that needs its support

Microsoft Teams for Mac

Microsoft is working hard to make sure Teams is the best video conferencing suite available, and as such has been releasing several updates to the app.

Last month, it was announced that Yammer Communities would expand and evolve into Viva Engage - a new business-oriented social media platform that will reside inside the Teams app on any device - for eligible users.

This is in a move to ensure that the company is in a good position to support new hybrid working routines, which macOS users will soon finally be able to experience to the fullest.