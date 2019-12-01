Microsoft Surface laptops are still seeing huge discounts ahead of Cyber Monday

Good news, everyone: Microsoft is running a one-day sale on the Surface Pro, Surface Go, and Surface Laptop ranges as part of its Cyber Monday deals, with a dizzying array of discounts for your next portable computer.

That means you can save hundreds of dollars on eligible products, whether you're buying a standalone laptop, tablet, or tablet/keyboard cover bundle.

We've technically already seen some of these discounts at Best Buy, and expect some of them will last longer than this 'one day sale' suggests too – but if you're angling for a new Windows laptop PC this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can see the full sweep of available Surface offers listed for you below.

If you're casting your net wider than just laptops, you can still nab the Xbox One S All Digital Edition for just $149 at Walmart too. Some of these discounts may have ended by the time Cyber Monday actually arrives – December 2 – so act fast if you want to get them while they last.

Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday deals:

Surface Go | 64GB: $299 $199 at Microsoft.com

Save $100 on the portable Surface Go tablet, at just $199 for the 64GB storage and 4GB RAM model. Pen and Type Cover sold separately.View Deal

Surface Go | 128GB: $599 $399 at Microsoft.com

Bigger specs mean bigger discounts, with a $200 saving on the 128GB model of the Surface Go tablet. Pen and Type Cover sold separately.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | i3 | 128GB: $879 $599 at Microsoft.com

This deal will let you get the new Surface Pro 7 at a big discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also includes a Surface Type Cover, so you'll get the complete laptop experience at this price.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | i5 | 256GB: $1,329 $999 at Microsoft.com

This deal will let you get the new Surface Pro 7 at a big discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also includes a Surface Type Cover, so you'll get the complete laptop experience at this price.

View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 | i5 | 156GB: $1,299 $999 at Microsoft.com

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 3 has a hefty $300 price cut bringing it just shy of $1,000 – with a 13.5-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 156GB storage.View Deal

Not in the US? You can see the latest prices on the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Go in the list below: