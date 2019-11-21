Microsoft is letting some users add Gmail to Outlook on the web – see if you're included

Microsoft is letting a group of testers connect their Google accounts to Outlook for the web, and manage all their emails and calendar entries from a single place.

The option isn't yet available to everyone, but if you're part of the testing group, you will see a pop-up prompting you to "Add your Google Mail and Calendar to Outlook and easily manage everything in one place."

The new option was first reported by French Twitter user Florian B, who discovered he was part of the test group after logging into Outlook as normal.

He found that he was unable to add more than one Google account, but hopefully this limitation will be lifted before Gmail integration is rolled out to all Outlook users.

You can now add your gmail account on https://t.co/qrV9WCmJyQ ! pic.twitter.com/KYvZe6wx7qNovember 20, 2019

As The Verge reports, it seems like the integration still needs a little work before it's ready for global release. While it looks the part, with your Gmail inbox and Google Calendar presented neatly side-by-side, switching between your Google and Outlook accounts causes the entire page to refresh.

Get connected

When testing is complete and the integration is fully polished, it'll be a welcome addition for anyone who uses Outlook for work and Gmail for their personal messages, allowing them to switch between both without logging into two sites and switching browser tabs.

If you can't wait until then, you can always install a free email client instead, which will let you access all your email accounts from a single desktop application, and keep your messages backed up on your device so you can read and search them offline.