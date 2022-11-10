LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android

Audio player loading…

With DaVinci Resolve - our pick for best free video editing software - coming to iPad, mobile video editors have never had it so good. And things just got even better, as iOS-exclusive LumaFusion has finally made its way to Android.

Since launching in 2016, the video editing app has won millions of fans (and plenty of awards) for its advanced toolkit, which rivals some of the best video editing software for professional editing on the go.

Now, a beta version of the app is available from Google Play and the Samsung Galaxy Store for the first time.

LumaFusion for Android

Specifically designed for touch-screen devices, users can expect multi-track editing, color correction and grading tools, and audio editor tools. The early release even packs in a raft of VFX software features, like chroma-keying and time-lapse effects.

Elsewhere, LumaFusion on Android introduces a versatile media library with cloud storage support - ideal when working on large projects, or several at once.

“LumaFusion is equipped with every pro feature you need to complete your project and share your story, from multiple aspect ratios and framerates, to track layering, cropping, audio mixing, custom titling, and multi-layer effects with keyframing,” said LumaTouch, the developer behind the tool.

In other words, while LumaFusion will be fine for trimming videos here and there, it’s main purpose is to offer a full professional editing suite on mobile devices.

Users can pick up the Android video editor for a one-off cost, which is likely to tempt those looking for a subscription-free alternative to Adobe Premiere Pro . The early release is priced at $20 / £18 - a 30% discount set to rise to $30 / £26 once the full version is launched.

For editors looking for additional assets, stock images, stock videos, and royalty-free music and SFX samples will be offered via in-app purchases.

Devices running LumaFusion require Android 11 and above. Samsung has confirmed its Galaxy Tab 8 is compatible, although we suspect it won’t be exclusive to the tablet .

LumaFusion can be downloaded from Google Play and the Samsung Galaxy Store (opens in new tab) now.