Lowest price ever for Echo Show at Amazon

While we're gearing up for Amazon Prime Day, Amazon has already released a Prime Day-caliber deal for its screen-equipped Echo speaker, the Echo Show . You'll want to jump on this Echo Show deal as soon as possible as there is no telling how long it will stay at this price. Otherwise, you may have to wait and hope that it is an Amazon Prime Day deal too.

Amazon Echo Show for $149.99 at Amazon

Today, Amazon has discounted its screen-equipped Echo Show speaker by 35% for a saving of $80. For this deal, it has cut the price from $229.99 to $149.99, which according to Camelcamelcamel, is the lowest price Amazon has ever had for the Echo Show. As such, it is unlikely that we will see this smart speaker priced this low again until Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Released last year, the Echo Show, as its name hints, is the first of Amazon's Echo smart speakers to feature a 7-inch touchscreen, as well as a 5-megapixel camera. This allows you to utilize Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in new ways and access visual content via your voice commands. For example, you have the option of reading news stories instead of having them read to you or you can see demonstrations while preparing a recipe. It also allows you to make video calls. Additionally, it is integrated with Amazon Video, allowing you to access all your content via Alexa.

With these capabilities, the Echo Show is among the most advanced of Amazon's Echo speaker line and ahead of its time in general.