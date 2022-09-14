Live
GoPro Hero 11 Black launch live: it's new action camera day for GoPro and DJI
Who will win the great GoPro vs DJI tussle?
If you're in the market for a new action cam, today is a very big day – both GoPro and DJI have announced launches for what are likely to be two of the best action cameras of the year. And we're here to guide you through the downhill trail to the official lift-off for what could be several new tough cams.
GoPro's recent teaser revealed that it'll be launching two Hero 11 Black action cameras today – a standard action camera that looks similar to the Hero 10 Black, and smaller mini version that has echoes of its previous Hero Session. That's a big change from the last few generations and could prove popular with those who are looking for a smaller, cheaper GoPro.
What's launching? GoPro and DJI both have launches today for new action cameras.
When are they happening? GoPro's event kicks off on September 14 at 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. DJI's will be an hour before at 8am EDT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST.
How can I watch? Head to GoPro's YouTube livestream page (opens in new tab) or DJI's YouTube livestream page (opens in new tab).
DJI, meanwhile, is attempting to upstage GoPro on its big day by hosting an action cam launch event just an hour before the arrival of the Hero 11. Cheeky. Based on the launch teaser and recent leaks, it seems we can expect a DJI Osmo Action 3 that'll be the spiritual successor to its original Osmo Action camera.
All of this makes today one of the biggest days we've ever seen for action cameras. And there are bound to be some big surprises as GoPro and DJI battle for the attention of adventurers who are high on the feeling of actually being able to go out and travel again.
You can find all the details on how to watch the two launches in the box to the right. But in the run-up to the two big announcements, we'll be here to provide some in-depth analysis on how we got here, what to expect and, ultimately, who has won the great GoPro and DJI tussle of 2022.
Okay, first up – let's confirm when and where you can tune into these two big GoPro and DJI launches.
DJI has sneakily scheduled its action camera launch to take place one hour before GoPro at 8am EDT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST. You can watch its big reveal at the YouTube page above.
For a taster of what's to come, check out our DJI Osmo Action 3 rumor round-up. Spoiler alert: it's expected to be an updated version of its original DJI Osmo Action from 2019. But surprises are always possible with DJI.
Hello, I'm Mark (TechRadar's Cameras editor) and I'll be leading you through what is probably the biggest ever day for action cameras. That might sound like industrial-strength hyperbole, but I've been covering and using action cams for several years since the Hero 6 Black. And I've definitely never seen two launches this big take place within an hour of each other.
It's going to be a fun day, particularly as there's a tasty 'GoPro vs DJI' sub-plot going on. Stay tuned for regular updates, as I'm going to delve into the backstory of why these two camera giants are seemingly taking each other on, UFC-style, on the same day. Then as the launches approach, we'll dig into the rumors to see what we're likely to get and how they compare.
