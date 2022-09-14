GoPro Hero 11 Black launch live: it's new action camera day for GoPro and DJI

If you're in the market for a new action cam, today is a very big day – both GoPro and DJI have announced launches for what are likely to be two of the best action cameras of the year. And we're here to guide you through the downhill trail to the official lift-off for what could be several new tough cams.

GoPro's recent teaser revealed that it'll be launching two Hero 11 Black action cameras today – a standard action camera that looks similar to the Hero 10 Black, and smaller mini version that has echoes of its previous Hero Session. That's a big change from the last few generations and could prove popular with those who are looking for a smaller, cheaper GoPro.

GoPro and DJI launch details What's launching? GoPro and DJI both have launches today for new action cameras.

When are they happening? GoPro's event kicks off on September 14 at 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. DJI's will be an hour before at 8am EDT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST.

How can I watch? Head to GoPro's YouTube livestream page (opens in new tab) or DJI's YouTube livestream page (opens in new tab).

DJI, meanwhile, is attempting to upstage GoPro on its big day by hosting an action cam launch event just an hour before the arrival of the Hero 11. Cheeky. Based on the launch teaser and recent leaks, it seems we can expect a DJI Osmo Action 3 that'll be the spiritual successor to its original Osmo Action camera.

All of this makes today one of the biggest days we've ever seen for action cameras. And there are bound to be some big surprises as GoPro and DJI battle for the attention of adventurers who are high on the feeling of actually being able to go out and travel again.

You can find all the details on how to watch the two launches in the box to the right. But in the run-up to the two big announcements, we'll be here to provide some in-depth analysis on how we got here, what to expect and, ultimately, who has won the great GoPro and DJI tussle of 2022.