DJI Avata launch live: all the leaks, rumors and analysis of DJI's incoming FPV drone

Refresh

To get an idea of the kind of videos the rumored DJI Avata will likely be designed to shoot, let's have a look at some of viral FPV 'fly-through' videos that have hit the social media jackpot in recent years. The one that often sticks in my mind is 'Right Up Our Alley' by Jaybyrd films (above), which went viral last year and now has almost 2.3 million views on YouTube. Aside from the choreography, what's particularly impressive about this video is the sound design. The popularity of one-shot videos like this also comes down to their uniqueness – it isn't really possible to shoot them in any way other than with an FPV drone. And aside from the supreme piloting skills needed to shoot them, drones like the DJI Avata are promising to make this effect far more accessible than even a few years ago.

The ReelSteady software co-developed by Robert McIntosh, and used to stabilize the video below, is now used by most FPV and cinewhoop drone pilots. It was so good that GoPro bought ReelSteady in March 2020, further ensuring that GoPro action cams would become the default choice for FPV drones. GoPro even launched the GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones in the USA this year, which we used to shoot the video above. How exactly will the DJI Avata attempt to break GoPro's stranglehold on FPV drones? The rumors suggest the drone will have both RockSteady stabilization (which we saw on the original DJI FPV) and HorizonSteady, which was debuted on the DJI Action 2 action cam and promises to automatically keep the horizon in your videos flat. This is important because the Avata is only expected to have a single-axis gimbal. We're looking forward to seeing how well this combo compares to ReelSteady and GoPro action cams.

FPV drones have grown out their hobbyist origins back in the early 2010s. But the popularity of the so-called 'cinewhoop' sub-genre is a little more recent. These small, nimble drones are, as their name suggests, built for the more cinematic possibilities of FPV drones. Their physical hallmark is some guarded propellors, which allow them to fly safely indoors and in tight spaces. But equally significant is their flying style - smooth, slow and controlled - which you’ll have seen in a number of viral 'fly-through' videos in recent years. One of the most notable of these is the one above, which arrived back in 2017. It was shot by Robert Mcintosh using a custom-built drone, a deconstructed GoPro and some stabilization software that he co-created called ReelSteady. This had big implications for 'cinewhoop' drones that has ultimately led to today's DJI Avata launch.

(Image credit: DJI) So, why exactly is DJI making another FPV (first-person view) drone? After all, its original DJI FPV (above), which arrived in March last year, hasn't exactly set the world on fire and remains in the shadow of standard drones like the DJI Mini 3 Pro. The answer is a combination of that drone's limitations and a spike in the popularity of 'cinewhoop' drones, which are sub-genre of FPV. FPV drones differ from standard flying cameras by giving their headset-wearing pilots an on-board view from the drone. The downsides this brings (cost, complexity, latency challenges, looking ridiculous) are balanced out by the benefits: a much more precise control of the drone’s flight and an immersive flying experience. This makes FPV drones great for two things in particular – racing and shooting cinematic videos. And it's the latter that 'cinewhoop' drones, like the incoming Avata, are particularly good at.