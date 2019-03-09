Leica Q2 with full-frame sensor debuts, to go on sale from mid-April in India

German imaging company Leica has unveiled the Leica Q2, almost four years after the Lecia Q series debuted. The Q2 is compact and is designed in a similar way as that of the other cameras in this series. Like with most Leica products, the Q2 looks exquisite with the diamond textured leather front.

The camera body is crafted from magnesium and has a couple of updates in terms of functionality. The thumb rest on the Q2 is well-defined now and the shutter button has been tweaked to control the on and off action. Leica Q2 features a full-frame Summilux 28mm ASPH prime lens with an aperture of f/1.7 and a faster autofocus system. In addition, the Leica Q2 is resistant to dust and water spray.

It has a 47.3MP full-frame sensor that works in tandem with the Leica Summilux 28mm ASPH lens and offers high-quality imaging. The camera also supports 4K video recording at up to 50,000 ISO. Users can also choose a crop factor between 35mm, 50mm or 75mm courtesy of digital zoom. The Q2 has a new autofocus system which is touted to focus a subject in 0.15 seconds. It can capture 10 pictures per second when used in burst mode.

Leica Q2 has a 3.68MP OLED viewfinder that assists in improving depth and providing pictures with higher contrast. The diopter dial on the back has been revamped and now features a push-button for changing the compensation setting. It has a 3-inch touchscreen LCD monitor on the back as well.

The Q2 can be connected to a phone via Leica Fotos app that also offers a bit of camera control remotely and comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy. It is powered by a 1,860mAh battery.

Leica Q2 price and availability

Leica Q2 will be available in India starting from mid-April and the price will be revealed as we near the date of availability. In the US, it is priced at $4,995 which roughly translates to (~Rs 3,50,000).