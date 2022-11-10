Leaked AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs could cause trouble for Intel

Audio player loading…

Rumor has it two non-X Ryzen 7000 CPUs from AMD have surfaced within the SiSoftware database, possibly bringing higher performance-per-watt compared to their X-series counterparts.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs popped up on the SiSoftware website’s benchmarking page and were running on an unreleased ‘Sapphire 7D771’ system. Sapphire doesn’t make motherboards for the everyday consumer, leading us to believe that these new variations may be part of embedded systems for enterprise use.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Sisoftware)

In the SiSoft leak both the eight-core 7700 and the six-core 7600 appear to have clockspeeds of 3.8GHz, vastly lower than their ‘X’ SKUs. In direct comparison to their ‘X’ counterparts the Ryzen 7 7700 is 700MHz lower while the Ryzen 5 7600 is 900MHz lower, suggesting that the non-X chips will be slower - unsurprising based on AMD’s previous naming conventions.

SiSoftware AMD Ryzen 7 7700 8-Core Processor (8C 16T 3.8GHz/3.8GHz, 3.2GHz IMC, 8x 1MB L2, 32MB L3)https://t.co/qZ30UnXfoMNovember 9, 2022 See more

Non-X SKUs of Ryzen processors typically provide a bit less power at a lower price point than their X variants. AMD is yet to confirm if and when these parts are coming to mainstream consumers - while this does seem likely based on previous generations of Ryzen chips, this particular leak only shows them appearing in what is presumably a non-consumer system.

Analysis: These chips could be a great budget counter to Intel

If the leak is true and we do get newer chips, we're particularly interested in the pricing of the Ryzen 5 7600. The leaked Ryzen 7 7700 would sit between the existing 7700X and 7600X, but the Ryzen 7600 would go right to the bottom of the current slate of 7000-series Ryzen chips.

This means that if the price point is set carefully, the 7600 could become a serious rival for the Intel i5-13600k and become the most affordable budget processor of the current generation.

The Intel chip is already a bit more expensive at $319 (£340 or AU$480) compared to the currently-available 7600X, though it does perform better. The MSRP of the previous-gen Ryzen 5 5600 stands at $199, so if we do see the 7600 we can assume it would retail for around the same price since the 7600X didn't see a generational price increase against the 5600X.