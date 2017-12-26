The best John Lewis Boxing Day sales 2017: 4K TVs, laptops, Dysons and more discounted

The John Lewis Boxing Day sales are here already. It's your chance to pick up a good deal on all that Christmas stock that didn't sell. And online is the way to go as John Lewis high street stores are closed on Boxing Day itself to give its staff a an extra day off, which is nice. Actually John Lewis leaked a few early clearance deals on Christmas Eve.

John Lewis is a popular retailer for big electronics items like TVs as well as white goods and laptops, due to the customer service and five-year guarantees. John Lewis is a huge retailer though and doesn't just focus on tech products, so you'll also be able to find deals on furniture, home and garden items, clothes, beauty products and lot more.

John Lewis is also, of course, famous for price matching its highstreet and online rivals like Currys and PC World. So if you spot anything from highstreet brands online, you should be able to get John Lewis to price match if you'd prefer to buy there.

Boxing Day sales at John Lewis might even be better than the deals we saw on Black Friday. The retail chain didn't actually do much on Black Friday, instead choosing to promote a small number of deals while price matching popular TVs and a range of smart devices and gaming hardware.

It was probably a good strategy as it limited the number of products it was selling for below the usual amount. But the Boxing Day sales are a different animal - they're all about shifting stock that has built up over the Christmas period so it's possible that John Lewis will be the place to be on Monday.

We'll be rounding up all of the best Boxing Day sales deals right here on TechRadar so keep coming back for the latest updates.

The best John Lewis deals

Sphero Star Wars R2-D2 - down to £119.95

Sphero's BB-8 app-enabled droid toy stole hearts when The Force Awakens came out, and now Sphero has turned its app-powered magic to R2-D2. John Lewis is slashing £50 off the price.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 310-15ISK laptop now £249.99

This is one of the cheapest, but still decent, laptop deals we've seen at John Lewis today. The i3 processor and 4GB of RAM are more than enough for most users and this laptop will happily plough through day-to-day casual and work activities. There's a roomy 1TB hard drive too. This is a clearance deal, so once it's gone, it's gone.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book 10.6-inch laptop - reduced to £349

You won't find a better deal on this two-in-one laptop, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It boasts an incredible screen and great battery life, making it extremely versatile. Get £150 off today.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 - now £299

Looking for a good quality Android tablet? You've found one with the Tab S2. John Lewis has knocked £100 off this model in black, gold and white versions. It's thin, light and has 32GB of internal storage.View Deal

Samsung UE40MU6120 40-inch TV | Now £349 | John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV with HDR from a reputable name then this is a very decent offering from Samsung and now £100 cheaper than usual thanks to the promotion. You're also getting a five-year guarantee.View Deal

Hisense H50N6800 50-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £549 | John Lewis

Hisense is really making a name for itself right now with some of the best cheap 4K TVs across multiple sizes. This 50-inch TV comes with a sweet 4K picture and Smart TV functions - all viewable in glorious HDR.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55A1BU 55-inch OLED HDR 4K TV | Now £2499 | John Lewis

This stunningly thin TV might not look cheap, but it's actually come down £700 since launching earlier this year. The excellent OLED 4K HDR Triluminous display is supported by a rear stand that's not visible from the front, meaning there's nothing on show except for the screen. The Sony wizards have even designed the new Bravia so the sound comes through the the screen. We're delighted to see John Lewis offer a five year guarantee on this 4K TV deal too for added peace of mind.View Deal

Panasonic 58DX802B HDR 4K 3D Smart TV | £899 | John Lewis

This Panasonic 'Freestyle Design' stand is one of the most stunning looking TVs we've seen in recent years and will be a real centerpiece in your living room. The internal spec is amongst the best out there too. John Lewis is also currently £100 cheaper than the next best deal and is offering a five year warranty.View Deal

Sony Bravia 85-inch 85XD8505 LED HDR 4K TV | Now £7899 | John Lewis

So, you're absolutely sure you can fit this in through the door? Will it get around the corner on the stairs? Serious questions that should be ignored in favour of owning this monstrosity. Buy it now and bask in its glory (you won't need any heating if you sit close enough). Consequences are for lesser beings. This John Lewis does come with a five year guarantee though.View Deal

Apple Air Pods - £159 (sold out elsewhere)

Apple lit the world alight when it got rid of the headphone jack but where the company taketh away, it giveth Air Pods. given these have sold out in the UK, this is your best bet this side of scalpers on eBay.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort QC25 headphones - £169

Stylish noise-cancelling cans for your iPhone - and for just £169. These are definitely worth a look, and a listen, especially when John Lewis has knocked £130 off.View Deal

UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker - now £99.99

The UE BOOM 2 is one of our top-rated Bluetooth speakers, with great sound and waterproofing it making it a poolside favorite. Down to £99.99, that's a saving of £45.View Deal

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor vacuum cleaner (was £339) now £199

This superb deal put a lot of Dysons in people's homes when it first came around in November. The £140 saving is finally back though, proving you don't have too spend insane amounts of money to get a vacuum cleaner from the world's leading manufacturer. We don't expect this promotion to last long though.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro cordless vacuum cleaner now £349

Dyson's cordless vacuum cleaners are one of the most sought after models in hoover land and this one's a beauty. It's one of the newer models, so not as cheap as the V6 deals we saw not so long ago, but £350 is considerably cheaper than the original £520. You're also getting a two year guarantee.View Deal

3x Philips Hue colour changing light bulbs - now £99.90

Set the mood with three colour ambience bulbs for the price of two. You can control the Philips Hue bulbs through a mobile app, or any other smart device in your home.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 651 Robot Vacuum Cleaner - just £299.99

Take the fuss out of housework by leaving the intelligent iRobot Roomba to take care of your floors, with a variety of brush heads and edge-cleaning tools.View Deal

SIM-Free Moto G4 16 GB | Now £129.95 | John Lewis New year calling for a new phone? The Moto G4 is always a solid affordable option but with £20 off its original price it's a genuine bargain at John Lewis. View Deal

Toshiba 1 TB portable hard drive | Now £42 | John Lewis You can never have too many file backups and this portable hard drive has more than enough space to keep albums of treasured family photos safe. It's also half price at John Lewis right now, down from £84. View Deal

John Lewis Boxing Day sales: TV deals

LG 49UJ635V 49-inch TV | Now £419 | John Lewis If you've been holding out for a reasonably sized 4K TV with HDR from a good brand in the Boxing Day sales you might be interested in this LG offer. It's £80 cheaper than usual and you're getting a five year guarantee.View Deal

LG 55SJ850V 55-inch TV | Now £799 | John Lewis At 55-inches this is no small screen, but that gives you so much more space to enjoy the 4K and HDR content it supports. At £100 off it's worth a look. View Deal

John Lewis Boxing Day sales: laptop deals

HP OMEN 17-an013na gaming laptop now £999.95 | Save £300 Gaming laptops rarely come cheap so Boxing Day is a great time to try and pick up a bargain. This is one of the most trusted gaming brands out there and its i7 processor and 8GB of RAM mean it should be able to handle whatever game you throw at it. At £300 cheaper than usual this is hard to pass up. View Deal

HP 15-bw089na Laptop now £429.95 | Save £250 at John Lewis A trustworthy brand and a good bit of power make this laptop a great deal with £250 off at John Lewis. The 8GB of RAM and 256 GB Solid State Drive make this a speedy portable that can handle multitasking and gaming well without breaking the bank. View Deal

John Lewis Boxing Day sales: audio deals

Q Acoustics M4 Bluetooth NFC soundbar - £249

Now priced at just £249, this beefy soundbar is equipped to enhance the sound of your movies and your mobile tunes with its built in NFC connectivity. Save £60 for yourself here.View Deal

Stay tuned for more deals to be added to this page over the Christmas break. If you're keen to dive into the ocean of deals yourself, then we've provided a few links below to multiple categories over at John Lewis.