I've never heard of these Xbox Games with Gold titles – but they sound amazing

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has officially revealed its Xbox Games with Gold lineup for December and, while I've never heard of either of the games on offer, they've certainly piqued my interest.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscribers can pick up two free Xbox games in December: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Like me, you may not have heard of these indie titles before but they certainly sound (and look) amazing, with both boasting unique artstyles and plenty of action.

Colt Canyon is a violent action roguelike that sees your shooting your way through a hostile canyon full of treasures to find, weapons to use, and, of course, hordes of enemies who want nothing more than to bring you down. Expect some gory, pixelated fun with this one.

The second Xbox Live with Gold free game up for grabs is Bladed Fury. Set in Ancient China, this hack n' slash adventure sees you battling through a world inspired by Chinese history and mythology. Its traditional Chinese art style is simply stunning from what I've seen so far.

A spotlight on indies

(Image credit: Headup)

It's a welcome sight to see Xbox Games with Gold shine a light on two unique indie games this December. While we would love to see the service offering up the blockbusters that PS Plus free games does, lineups like this allow Xbox Live Gold members to check out hidden gems that may otherwise have not been on our radar.

Even if you try these games and they're not for you, you don't lose anything and it's worth adding them to your Xbox library for a rainy day.