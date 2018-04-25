It’s official, OnePlus 6 will launch on May 17 in India

As rumours and leaks about the OnePlus 6 continually barrage down, the OnePlus’ India website has posted an invitation for the OnePlus 6 launch. Their post announces that the phone will launch in Mumbai at 3AM IST.

Official launch announcement

The tagline for the event reads, “The speed you need” which follows from the marketing campaign when the phone was first officially teased. The Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB RAM are anticipated to see if they live up to the motto.

What about the price?

Considering that the OnePlus 5T was a success in its own right last year, the OnePlus 6 has to do better to prove itself to be an upgrade with respect to its predecessor.

Although, users should be wary that the OnePlus 6 is expected to be more expensive than the OnePlus 5T. In fact, rumours are speculating that the OnePlus 6 will be one of the most expensive phones that the company has launched till date.

It could be justified that since the new phone has better specifications and features, it costs more to manufacture as well but that isn’t the issue. It’s the competition in the market where each brand is trying to undercut the next. Xiaomi themselves sell their phones at such thin margins that oversupply could potentially lead to money troubles for them.

That isn't the only thing that's new about the phone. Apparently, it's also going to be the first flaship phone from OnePlus that will be water resistant. As per the teaser the company shared, the phone should ideally come with an IP67 or IP68 rating.

Either way, that doesn’t take away from the hype around the phone. Recent news about the OnePlus 6 having a glass design has added even more fuel to the fire since OnePlus flagships are normally known for their unibody metal design.

The phone is being launched internationally between the dates of May 16 and May 17 panning across every country where OnePlus is present.