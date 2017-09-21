IPVanish named best VPN at T3 Awards

IPVanish is celebrating being named the best VPN of 2017 by our sister tech website T3 by offering a big discount on its annual plan until the end of the month.

Following the provider’s win in the T3 Awards (known as the ‘Oscars of the tech world’), IPVanish is offering new subscribers 30% off its annual plan.

That means you’ll now pay $54.59 (£40) for a year’s worth of VPN service, which works out to be $4.54 (£3.35) per month. The offer will run from today until September 30, and you can apply the coupon code T3AWARD to avail yourself of it.

It’s no coincidence that IPVanish is also top of the table when it comes to our list of the best VPN services of 2017, and that the provider acquitted itself admirably when it came to our review of the service.

And if you’re curious about which other products and services scooped awards from T3, then check out our breakdown of the big winners right here. A couple of highlights for you: Amazon’s Echo bagged the gadget of the year accolade, and as for phone of the year, that honor went to Samsung’s Galaxy S8, not the latest iPhone.