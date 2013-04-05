Fakebook - the best of TV's nearly-but-not-quite websites

Ah, television. It never quite knows what to do with the internet, does it? If its protagonists aren't busy hacking into the mainframe, they're surfing down the information superhighway to find the websites with the things on.

You know, the things? The things that make the plot move along? On the websites that look a bit like real websites but, crucially, aren't?

The good folk over at Slacktory have put together a showreel of the best fake websites on TV which you should definitely check out below - never before have we seen so many different ways of almost saying Facebook without actually saying Facebook.

Now: enhance!

Via Gizmodo