Intel is nearly ready to ship a PC that's as big as a credit card

Intel's Compute Card will ship beginning in August, with nearly a dozen partners at the ready to develop compatible products for the ultra-small PC.

Designed as a kind of interchangeable "guts" for devices like digital signage, kiosks, smart TVs, and even 2-in-1 computers, the Compute Card is functionally a complete computer that's still small enough to fit inside a wallet.

Inside the Compute Card's 55mm x 94.5mm x 5mm form factor is not just graphics and on-board storage, but also 4GB of DDR3 RAM, an Intel-branded processor, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Originally shown off at CES 2017 , Intel has four models of the Compute Card planned for release. You can take a gander at how each model's specifications match up to one another in the graphic below:

(Image: © Intel)

Additionally, Intel announced that early partners such as LG, Sharp, and Foxconn are already working on Compute Card-compatible products.

LG and Sharp are currently slated to make smart monitors and digital signage, respectively, while Foxconn (as well as companies like ECS, Seneca and NexDoc) are developing miniature desktops and all-in-one PCs that can be easily upgraded by swapping out Compute Cards.

Other partners like Dell, Lenovo, HP and Pasuntech were also announced, but have yet to declare any products they intend to make using the Compute Card.

It's uncertain yet if Intel's standardized plug-ins will take off, (pricing details are being saved for a later date) but we're definitely intrigued by the concept and will keep an eye on where Intel's micro-PCs take it next.