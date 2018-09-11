Intel Core i9-9900K spotted overclocking in 3DMark Time Spy benchmarks

The Intel Coffee Lake Refresh leaks just keep on coming, and this time we now know a bit more on how the Intel Core i9-9900K will perform in gaming.

The Intel Core i9-9900K clocked in with an impressive 10,747 point overall score in 3DMark Time Spy, according to benchmark data spotted by Tum Apisak. That’s almost a full 1,000 points higher than the previous 9,862 overall score in 3DMark Time Spy we saw the Intel Core i9-9900K supposedly achieving earlier this July.

However, this massive performance bump may have come largely thanks to both the processor and graphics card being overclocked.

For this run, the Intel Core i9-9900K was supposedly running with all cores overclocked to 4,802MHz and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti was running at 1,936MHz. Normally, as far as rumors go, Intel’s forthcoming 8-core/16-thread processor is said to feature a 5.0GHz single-core boost clock, meanwhile we know the Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti typical runs at a 1,582MHz boost clock.

In another run, the Intel Core i9-9900K produced a score of 10,068 points with the CPU running at stock settings and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti overclocked to 2,050MHz.

As far as rumors go, this one seems to have a stronger potential for legitimacy to it than previous reports. Rather than being a screenshot or handcrafted performance charts, this information is coming from a well-respected database on that’s live on the web.

Still, we can’t fully believe in this report until the CPUs are announced by Intel itself – and tested by yours truly.

Via Wccftech