India’s brand value is up 19% - But what's this brand value?

India’s brand value rose by 19%, or over $400 billion this year to $2.6 trillion. The big increase in the brand value of India correlates with the nation being increasingly seen as a secure and stable place to invest, as evidenced by significant developments in new technologies such as electric vehicle production and mobile phone manufacturing, according to brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

Elsewhere, the brand value of Russia is down nearly $150 billion year-on-year - the largest fall in brand value among all the world’s nation brands this year. Ukraine is down $22 billion due to Russian invasion, but global perceptions of Ukraine are up significantly.

Why is India's value rising?

(Image credit: Brand Finance)

The valuation is not an aggregation of Indian commercial brands, but rather, is a valuation of the brand of the Indian nation itself. "As such, the increased world-wide distribution of Indian cultural products is a key factor in improving international familiarity with India and an important driver of the increased valuation," Brand Finance said.

The relative strength of nation brands is calculated through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating brand investment, brand perceptions, and brand performance.

The US has retained its position as the world’s most valuable nation brand, maintaining the lead ahead of China (up 8% to US$21.5 trillion). Across the world, the values of the world’s nation brands have substantially returned to their pre-pandemic levels. The total value of the world’s top 100 nation brands stands at $97.2 trillion, up 7% year on year and only marginally behind the pre-pandemic value of $98.0 trillion in 2019. While the combined value of the world’s top 100 nation brands has practically matched pre-pandemic levels, exactly 50 nation brands have increased in value over this period, while the other 50 remain below the valuation from before the Covid-19 crisis.

But with global interactions in the crucial areas of trade, investment, tourism, and talent attraction down across the board throughout 2021, most brand strength scores remain held back by the legacy of the pandemic.