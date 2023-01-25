I wish I could buy this beautiful DualSense PS5 controller

By Elie Gould
published

Beautifully jealous

Close up of the PS5 DualSense controller's microphone
(Image credit: Shutterstock/SolidMaks)
Sony has sent PlayStation employees a custom PlayStation 5 DualSense controller as a gift to mark the end of 2022  – and I can’t help but be jealous

Insomniac Games’ senior manager, Aaron Jason Espinoza, tweeted (opens in new tab) pictures of the redesigned DualSense controller, explaining that it was a “holiday gift” from Sony to “celebrate a fantastic 2022”.

This stunning ‘Play Has No Limits’ controller has PlayStation’s iconic button shapes, with faint, geometric gray lines connecting them, across its touchpad and grips, while the back is stamped with “Play Has No Limits 2022”. It even comes with a black stand that says “2022” on it.

Gimme it  

The first thing that came to my mind as soon as I saw this controller was, where can I buy one? 

Unfortunately, I have been left sorely disappointed as this redesigned controller is currently unavailable to purchase – but there’s a slim possibility it could be released to consumers in the future. On the 20th anniversary of PlayStation, Sony released a special PS1 edition of the PS4. While this was originally solely for Sony's internal employees, it later became available to purchase. 

Sony hasn’t announced this will be the case with the special edition 2022 controller, however. And, given its year-specific customization, I’m not particularly hopeful that it’ll ever be available to the general public. 

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
Features writer

Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending her free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for her student publications. 


Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokemon. The video games came later, but it was the trading card game that caught her eye and led to Elie owning an extensive playing card collection (She would tell you how many are PSA 10, but she doesn’t want to get robbed). 


When it’s not Pokemon it's got to be horror. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on her list to play. This is all despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased – so horror games aren’t always the most enjoyable experience. 


But really, anything weird and wonderful is right up her street. She loves to find new games and cool indie devs. Just make sure not to ask her anything about SCP if you want to get home for dinner.

