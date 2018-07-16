Huge SIM only deal: Get £100 Amazon voucher with big data SIMO bargains from Vodafone

So it's Monday morning, the World Cup's over, the UK heatwave is coming to a close and did we mention that it's Monday morning? But don't fear... we've teamed up with Vodafone to bring TechRadar readers two exclusive SIM only deals to put that spring back in your step.

Vodafone's big data SIMO deals already offered some of the best value on the market, but now that they're throwing a big fat Amazon.co.uk gift card into the mix as well it means these are the SIM plans to go for if you require a big data allowance and unlimited calls and texts. The SIM plans on offer are:

- 18GB SIMO for £19 per month with £75 Amazon voucher

- 20GB SIMO for £24 per month with £100 Amazon voucher

Both are a bargain, but we think that the 20GB deal just about pips it. That's because you'll also be on Vodafone's Red Entertainment plan, which includes a subscription to your choice of NOW TV Entertainment Pass, Spotify Premium and Sky Sports Mobile TV. Add that exclusive £100 Amazon voucher and you get some serious bang for your buck.

Considering that Amazon Prime Day is also upon us and we're expecting some ace reductions on SIM-free handsets, it makes sense to get your SIMO sorted out this week as well. And that's all you've got – one week, as this offer comes to a close on Sunday July 22.

Just make sure you use the links above to claim your Amazon voucher. It's a really simple process, made even easier with our full instructions below.

How to claim your Amazon.co.uk voucher:

Step one Choose the SIM plan that best suits your streaming, surfing and downloading needs and then go to one of the two links – so here for the 18GB/£19pm/£75 voucher plan or here for the 20GB/£24pm/£100 voucher deal – and sign up for the promotion by entering your email and pressing 'Get Reward'. Giftcloud will send you an email on Vodafone's behalf to confirm it has received your registration. You can also find the full terms and conditions of the offer on that page.

Step two Click 'Buy now' to go through to the Vodafone website and straight to the checkout.

Step 3 Complete your purchase and then sit back and wait. Vodafone says you will receive an email 120 days after purchase with the next instructions on how to claim the gift card, and then you have three months in which to do so (so unfortunately there's no way to use it on Amazon Prime Day), but it will only be paid to customers who pay at least their first bill. Full terms and conditions can be found when you click through to the deal at the link above.