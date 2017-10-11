Huawei makes 18:9 FHD display more affordable with the new Honor 7X

Honor today launched the Honor 7X, its latest budget smartphone at an event held in China. The phone, succeeding the popular Honor 6X smartphone launched last year, comes with an 18:9 display and a dual camera setup, in line with the latest trends in the market.

The Honor 7X is a premium looking smartphone – its metallic unibody design gives it a premium look and feel. The 2.5D curved glass also blends in quite well with the metallic body, making the bezels seem thinner than they are. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 on top.

Dual cameras and 18:9 display

Aimed at the budget smartphone buyer, the Honor 7X features a big 5.93-inch display with a full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), with an 18:9 aspect ratio. In addition to that, Huawei has also included a dual rear camera setup, incorporating both the trending features in the market right now.

Powering the Honor 7X is Huawei’s in-house octa-core Kirin 659 processor with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. This mid-range chipset is coupled with 4GB RAM and internal storage options of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Coming to the optics, the Honor 7X features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 16MP main camera assisted by a 2MP camera and an LED flash. On the front, the phone comes with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Other features of the Honor 7X include a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back, dual SIM and 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS, with a 3340mAh battery fuelling the phone.

Honor 7X Price and Availability

Huawei has priced the Honor 7X starting at 1299 yuan, which translates to roughly $198 for the 32GB version, 1699 yuan ($258) for the 64GB version and 1999 yuan ($304) for the 128GB version. The phone comes in three colour options – Gold, Aurora Blue and Black, and will go on sale in China starting on October 17th.