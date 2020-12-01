HP Spectre x360 deal is still live with $300 off

Cyber Monday has finished for another year, but one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we found is still live, with Best Buy continuing to knock $300 off the price of the excellent HP Spectre x360.

We love the HP Spectre x360 because it's a gorgeously designed 2-in-1 laptop that can also be used as a tablet. It's also packed with some brilliant hardware, including a new 11th generation Intel Core processor, which means it's fast and responsive as well.

HP Spectre x360 13: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 is hands down one of our favorite laptops of all time. It's sleek, fast, and makes for one of the best Windows Tablets when flipped. The best part is that you're getting a brand new one with an Intel 11th-gen processor for just $1,399. View Deal

HP Pavilion x360: $499 $399.99 at Best Buy

If the HP Spectre x360 is still a tad too expensive, then consider the HP Pavilion x360. It's a laptop that punches way above its price range, with a sleek chassis, and competent components. At just $399 with this Cyber Monday deal, you're getting a Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD - probably the fastest laptop you'll get at this price. View Deal

It's great to see Best Buy continuing to offer the HP Spectre x360 at its reduced price (along with the budget HP Pavilion x360), but with Cyber Monday now over, we're not sure how much longer this deal will last.

