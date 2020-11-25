The HP Spectre x360 gets a massive $500 price cut in epic Black Friday laptop deal

If you're looking for a top-end laptop this November, we recommend checking out Best Buy's latest Black Friday laptop deals, and, in particular this amazing HP Spectre x360 15 for $1,099.99 (was $1,599.99).

Sure, it's definitely an expensive investment, but a $500 discount makes this actually a fantastic value buy if you're looking for quite simply one of the best ultrabooks money can buy. This particular variant has a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and even a discreet GeForce MX330 graphics card - specs that are definitely up there with the very fastest non-gaming laptops on the market.

We especially like to recommend the HP Spectre x360 whenever it goes on sale because it's a regular over on our best laptops buying guide. While it's not at the top spot right now (it's number 3), it's definitely up there with the very best Windows machines you can buy - especially the 2020 iteration which has a gorgeous near bezel-less display now. So, alongside the more common Dell XPS's and MacBook's of the world, it's an easy recommendation for those who want the best, but, unlike those other machines - it's actually got a Black Friday laptop deal on right now.

If you're interested in seeing what else is available today, we recommend checking our Black Friday laptop deals roundup page. Not looking for a computer? Head on over to our main Black Friday deals page.

Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy: HP Spectre

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch: $1,599 $1,099 at Best Buy

Save $500 - The HP Spectre x360 15 is a regular over at our best laptops list and it easily ranks up their with the very best ultrabooks money can buy right now. This upgraded spec has incredible specs too - a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a discreet GeForce MX330 graphics card. Recommended, especially if you want a powerful, well-built machine with tons of power on tap.

