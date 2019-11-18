HP Spectre x360 2019 is already $200 cheaper ahead of Black Friday at Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 has always been a premium device with an appropriately premium price tag. The elegant build quality, fast performance and convenient 2-in-1 design has always ranked highly with us at TechRadar, and you can save big on this excellent laptop with this early Best Buy Black Friday deal.

This Black Friday laptop deal slashes $200 off of the HP Spectre x360 2019, which only launched back in September. That means you can get this premium 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,099, a price that's absolutely worth it for the laptop you're getting.

HP Spectre x360 | $1,299 $1,099 at Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 is easily one of the best laptops in the world, especially with the 2019 redesign. Packed with an Intel Ice Lake processor and one of the most beautiful screens in the game, this $200 discount at Best Buy is a fantastic bargain.View Deal

The 2019 version of the HP Spectre x360 is a beast of a laptop, as it's packed with an Intel Ice Lake processor – which means excellent graphics performance and battery life. It's also got one of the best displays we've ever seen, along with a tiny webcam up in the top bezel. This is all topped off with an extremely comfy keyboard.

Basically, if you're after a 2-in-1 laptop that can power through all of your daily tasks, this Spectre x360 should be near the top of your list, especially when you can save $200 off the list price.