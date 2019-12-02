HP has won Cyber Monday with this ridiculous $250 cheap laptop deal

HP has been absolutely knocking it out the park with its incredible Cyber Monday deals, and this deal, which gives you a Windows 10 laptop for just $250 is quite possibly the best cheap Cyber Monday laptop deal we'll see this year.

What makes this deal so special isn't just the incredibly low price (though that certainly helps), but the fact that the hardware is pretty good. We often see cheap laptops getting sold that are rather stingy when it comes to specs, especially when it comes to RAM and storage.

Not so with the HP Laptop 15z, which comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, which means that Windows 10, which comes installed on the laptop, runs pretty well.

It also has an AMD A9 processor, which isn't the best, but does the job, and the 15.6-inch screen is just 1366 x 768. Still, if you want the cheapest Windows 10 laptop on Cyber Monday this is a great choice, and ideal for students who need to run Windows 10 apps.

You won't find many laptops that are any cheaper – and believe us when we say that the laptops you do find that are cheaper than this are probably not worth buying.

HP Laptop 15z, AMD A9, 8GB, 128GB: $519.99 $249.99 at HP

This is quite possibly the best cheap Windows laptop you'll find on Cyber Monday, and for a few hours only, HP is offering this device for just $249.99. That's an incredible deal for a laptop that's pretty well specced, considering the ultra-low price.View Deal

