Honor 20 Pro with quad-camera launches in the UAE

The Honor Pro 20 was first announced back in May and has officially launched in the UAE today. Honor phones are well-known for packing in high-end specs at an affordable price tag but the Honor 20 Pro takes it one step further.

Priced at AED1,999, the Honor Pro 20 comes with massive 256GB storage (no microSD support), 8GB of RAM and Huawei’s top of the range Kirin 980 processor. It’ll run Magic 2.1 out of the box which is Honor’s own UI skin that sits on top of Android 9 Pie and looks identical to Huawei’s EMUI.

The Honor 20 Pro boasts a top quad-camera setup with a 111 DxO Mark score, putting it at second place next to the OnePlus 7 Pro and just one mark short of the first place Huawei P30 Pro. The setup includes as 48MP main, f/1.4, OIS, laser autofocus - Sony’s IMX586 48MP sensor found on OnePlus 7 Pro; 16MP super wide lens with f/2.2, 117-degree FoV; an 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4, 3X lossless zoom and 5X hybrid zoom; and a dedicated 2MP macro lens with f/2.4. Honor says they’ve made crucial improvements to improve the camera’s low-light performance by using a new Ultra-High ISO sensitivity algorithm.

The phone also packs in a sizable 6.3-inch LCD screen in a svelte frame with glass back and signature Honor hues that reflect light to create a pleasant illusion of depth. Powering the large screen is a large 4,000 mac battery that should easily last a day or more of use.

Starting August 2nd, you’ll be able to pick up the Honor 20 online and across retail stores in the UAE in Phantom Black or Phantom Blue.