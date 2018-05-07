Honor 10 with Kirin 970, 6GB RAM to launch in India on May 15

The Chinese smartphone maker, Honor, is all set to launch its latest mid-range device, the Honor 10, in India on May 10. The device was launched last month in China with a starting price of CNY 2,599 and since the launch, reports of the Indian launch started surfacing.

E-commerce portal Flipkart has now confirmed that the device will launched as a Flipkart exclusive on May 15. Huawei’s sub-brand has scheduled an event in London on the same day for the global launch of the device. While both Flipkart and Honor have confirmed the launch, there is no information about the pricing of the device.

Honor 10 Specifications

The Honor 10 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 skinned on top and features a 5.84-inch full HD+ LCD display. The display comes with a resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device comes with a notch at the top.

In terms of performance, the Honor 10 is powered by an octa core Huawei Kirin 970 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. In terms of memory, the device comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. At the moment, it is not clear if Honor is going to launch both the variants in India or not.

Coming to the camera department, the Honor 10 features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 16MP RGB sensor and a 24MP monochrome sensor. The dual camera setup comes with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, depth focus and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor 10 is powered by a 3,400mAh battery and comes with fast charging support. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.