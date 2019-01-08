Honor 10 Lite is available now for just £199.99

The Honor 10 Lite is now available to buy in the UK for just £199.99.

It replaces the Honor 9 Lite, which was one of our best cheap smartphones in 2018, so hopes are high that the 10 Lite can repeat the budget trick in 2019.

For £199.99 you get a 6.21-inch 19.5:9 display boasting a 90% screen-to-body ratio, a small 'dew-drop' notch for the front facing 24MP AI camera, Kirin 710 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 3,400mAh battery and Android 9 Pie.

Audio fans will be pleased to hear that the handset does include a 3.5mm headphone jack, while a microSD card slot allows you to add up to 512GB of additional storage space, plus there's a fingerprint scanner located on the rear of the Honor 10 Lite.

Super Night Photography

One of the key features on the Honor 10 Lite are the dual rear cameras, with a main 13MP AI camera sitting above a 2MP depth sensing snapper. It offers up HDR support, portrait mode, solid low light capabilities and AI scene recognition.

You'll also find the Super Night Photography mode within the camera app, which uses AIS (AI Image Stabilization) to produce better snaps in extreme low light.

Android 9 is covered in parent firm Huawei's EMUI 9 interface, and Honor has also included GPU Turbo 2.0, making the Honor 10 Lite better at gaming with higher frame rate support and a reduction in jitter rate.

The Honor 10 Lite is available in three colors; Sky Blue, Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue. In other regions a 4GB of RAM model is also available, but this variant isn't coming to the UK.