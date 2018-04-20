Honor 10 arrives in China ahead of May 15 London launch

We know that the Honor 10 will be launched in London, England on May 15, but the handset is already official in Honor's home country of China.

The phone features a 5.84-inch LCD display with a full HD resolution and a notch at the top, and it appears to have inherited its looks from parent company Huawei's P20 and P20 Pro devices.

Under the hood you'll find a Kirin 970 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, a microSD slot and a 3,400mAh battery.

On the rear there are two cameras, with a 16MP color sensor alongside a 23MP monochrome lens, while a 3.5mm headphone jack resides on the base of the phone and Android 8.0 Oreo features on screen with EMUI 8 running over the top of it.

Honor says this is the most beautiful phone it's ever made

UK arrival imminent

While the handset has already been launched in China, its UK arrival may well see some slight spec differences for its European debut.

We know it's definitely on its way though, as Honor CEO George Zhao has announced the handset on his Facebook page.

The Honor 10 release date in China is set for April 27 with a price tag of 2599 yuan (around $400, £290, AU$530). We don't have exact release date or price details for the Honor 10 in other regions yet, but we fully expect the handset to be available in the UK, Europe and India.

However, for those in the US, Australia, Middle East and other territories, it's less clear whether Honor will bring its latest flagship phone your way.