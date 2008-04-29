Sony's new Bravia 2.1 home cinema

Sony’s latest Bravia DAV-F200 2.1 home cinema unit has just been released today, featuring minimalist 1980s styling, a DVD player and HDMI output.

The Bravia DAV-F200’s satellites and sub-woofer provide a whopping combined output of 405W. It will also upscale your standard-def movies to full 1080p resolution.

You can hook up your iPod or MP3 player through the built-in USB port, to play MP3 and WMA music files or view JPEG still pictures and photos.

The remote control also offers fully integrated control with your Bravia TV.

Sony DAV-F200 2.1 Home Theatre System will be available in the UK this June. There's no word yet on how much it'll set you back.