Trending
Brands

Sony's new Bravia 2.1 home cinema

By Home cinema  

The DAV-F200 home cinema unit has just been released today

Sony’s latest Bravia DAV-F200 2.1 home cinema unit has just been released today, featuring minimalist 1980s styling, a DVD player and HDMI output.

The Bravia DAV-F200’s satellites and sub-woofer provide a whopping combined output of 405W. It will also upscale your standard-def movies to full 1080p resolution.

You can hook up your iPod or MP3 player through the built-in USB port, to play MP3 and WMA music files or view JPEG still pictures and photos.

The remote control also offers fully integrated control with your Bravia TV.

Sony DAV-F200 2.1 Home Theatre System will be available in the UK this June. There's no word yet on how much it'll set you back.

Related news

See more Home cinema news