Here’s the cheapest Core i3 laptop worth buying for businesses

If you're on the look out for a bargain laptop deal, Officedepot is curerently selling the Asus Vivobook 15 F513 for as little as $380, a saving of $170 (or 30%) with a limit of five per customer.

You can pick it from a nearby store in 30 minutes and it comes with free next business day delivery.

Asus Vivobook 15 F513: $ 550 $370 at Officedepot

Save $180 - A great laptop powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor that is fast enough to power your busy life, from hybrid workers to engineering students and everything in between. Stocks are limited we've been told.

Why is it such a great deal?

This laptop is an excellent all-rounder thanks to a powerful Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of onboard memory, a fast 256GB PCIe SSD and a 15.6-inch full HD display with a whopping 85% screen-to-body ratio. Powered by Windows 10S, it will be compatible with Windows 11 upon release.

What are other salient features?

It has an Enter key surrounded by a yellow border, which according to Asus “takes center stage when you open the lid”. Given its size, there’s no surprise to find a dedicated numeric keypad as well and despite that, it weighs only 1.7Kg with a maximum thickness of 20mm.

It comes with a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner and Wi-Fi 6, which is very rare at this price point. We applaud the fact that it has a dedicated power port as well as seven external slots and connectors. Its audio has been designed in collaboration with renowned Samsung-owned audio specialist, Harman Kardon.

Who should buy it?

The Vivobook 15 will be equally at ease as a business laptop, as a student laptop or for any task that doesn’t require heavy processing or graphics power: no gaming for example and no video editing. Check out our best gaming laptop and best video editing laptop for our selection.

What should we be looking out for?

It only comes with a one-year warranty - which you can’t extend - and while Asus says that its battery will last up to eight hours, we would expect it to be less. Note that we don’t know whether its enclosure is metal or brushed plastic.

