Here is the cheapest external drive per gigabyte you can buy right now

If you're on the lookout for a new storage drive, you can grab a Seagate Desktop external hard drive with an 8TB capacity for just under $132 from Amazon (roughly £105/AU$210), including free shipping.

Seagate 8TB external hard disk - $171.99 $131.99

(roughly £105/AU$210)

This is an exceptionally good deal from Amazon - you won't find a cheaper equivalent anywhere. This 8TB Seagate hard disk drive will provide plenty of storage for users after an HDD that's both quiet and runs cool.View Deal

This desktop drive comes with an 18-inch USB cable (with a flat end) and an 18W external power supply unit, plus a 1-year limited warranty.

You can connect it to a compatible device via a USB 3.0 port, but the drive doesn’t feature any additional external ports like some competitors.

International customers Unfortunately, Amazon will not ship outside the US, so international customers will have to use a specialist parcel forwarding service if they want to take advantage of the deal.

Check out our list of the best external hard drives of 2020

of 2020 Here's our list of the best external Mac hard drives on the market

on the market We've built a list of the best rugged hard drives around

According to Seagate, the drive (which is preformatted to Windows) allows users to transfer content at up to 160MBps. It uses a 3.5-inch external hard disk drive based on SMR technology, which means the write speeds are likely to be very slow.

Found a better deal? Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

Despite associated taxes and shipping, it could still be cheaper for non-US customers to purchase the device from Amazon. At $16.5 per TB, it is the cheapest-per-terabyte storage - internally or externally - available anywhere.